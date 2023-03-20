Penta acquires Copperfield Advisory in second deal of 2023

Copperfield founder Andy Whitehouse will be senior partner at Penta and managing partner of its New York strategy practice.

WASHINGTON: Penta has acquired communications, brand and strategic consulting firm Copperfield Advisory.

Andy Whitehouse, Copperfield’s founder and managing partner, will serve as senior partner at Penta and managing partner of the firm’s New York strategy practice.

Whitehouse, formerly IBM’s chief communications officer, said his agency is “excited” to get its hands on intelligence assets that Penta has built.

“We are a 15-person firm that serves founders and owners. The Penta brand gives us an enormous opportunity to serve different clients on a [greater] scale,” Whitehouse explained, emphasizing both companies' stakeholder-first focus.

Copperfield will retain its name for a brief period before it is fully assimilated within Penta. Copperfield doesn’t publicly disclose clients, but Whitehouse said the agency primarily deals with private companies or private-equity-owned businesses.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Penta will benefit from Copperfield’s in-house experience and “curious, brilliant” young talent, Whitehouse added.

“We have a group of people who’ve helped to run major multinational companies [and] have been in the room when decisions were made,” he said. “That in-house experience has been incredibly valuable for our clients and will contribute a lot to the [Penta] team.”

Copperfield is Penta’s second acquisition since the beginning of the year. In January, the agency snapped up London-based Hume Brophy.

Penta, which launched in September, also recently promoted David Knaus and Meghan Pennington to partners in its Washington, DC, intelligence office.

The firm has more than 350 employees in New York; Washington, DC; San Francisco; Vail, Colorado; London; Brussels; Dublin; Frankfurt; Paris; Hong Kong and Singapore, the company said in a statement.

Penta was formed last September via the combination of Ballast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, Gotham Research Group and Decode_M, all of which had been previously purchased by private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners. Matt McDonald, former CEO of Flag Media Analytics and partner at Hamilton Place, serves as its president.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Copperfield team to Penta," said McDonald in a statement. "Their extensive work on reputation management, especially in complex situations, is a great complement to Penta's capabilities. The team at Copperfield is distinctive in their work and will be a tremendous asset to our clients."