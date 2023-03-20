Twitter replies to press queries with poop emoji. What's the most fitting question to ask?

May as well have fun with Twitter’s frustrating new auto response.

Added 1 hour ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

Reporters who email press@twitter.com will now receive an automated reply that includes nothing but a poop emoji, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. 

The move comes after Twitter almost entirely laid off its comms department in November, a week after Musk bought the company. 

Knowing that any question will automatically get the same answer is, of course, extremely frustrating for any reporter who needs to contact Twitter’s press team. But maybe, depending on the question, the response is warranted.


Resources

