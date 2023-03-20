IHOP promotes Candice Jacobson

Jacobson’s new responsibilities include social and influencer strategy and engagement.

by Diana Bradley Added 1 hour ago

Jacobson has led communications at IHOP since September 2020. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

GLENDALE, CA: IHOP has promoted Candice Jacobson to executive director of brand communications, a newly created role at the company.

Jacobson has worked in the top comms position at the restaurant chain as director of brand communications since September 2020. It promoted her to the new position last month, with oversight of all external and internal communications, including brand PR, social media, corporate communications, corporate social responsibility, executive visibility and team member and franchisee communications.

She is taking on new responsibilities including social and influencer strategy and engagement, corporate strategic messaging, launching philanthropic strategy and others, she said via email. Jacobson declined to say who she is reporting to.

IHOP also promoted Emily Glickman to senior manager of brand communications. She has worked at the chain since December 2020 as manager of brand communications. Jacobson said Glickman works with her directly “on all tasks,” there were no other recent changes to IHOP’s comms team.

Before joining IHOP, Jacobson worked for CKE Restaurants, where she spent two years as director of PR and brand partnerships for Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. She also managed global communications at Mattel for six years.

Jacobson was on PRWeek’s Power List and 40 Under 40 in 2021.

IHOP parent Dine Brands Global is also the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar. Dine Brands acquired Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for $80 million in December.

IHOP has three virtual brands: Thrilled Cheese, Super Mega Dilla and Tender Fix.

Dine Brands reported total top-line revenue of $208 million in Q4 2022 and profit of $11.4 million as IHOP’s comparable same-restaurant sales rose by 2%.


Photo credit: Getty Images

