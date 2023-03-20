Fatboy Slim crafts free virtual reality concert experience

Audiences can tune in to the DJ's immersive event on March 30.

Award-winning DJ Fatboy Slim will be the next recording artist to take to the virtual stage, following Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and Elton John.

In a 45-minute adventure, virtual attendees will have the opportunity to embark on an audiovisual journey through Fatboy Slim’s mind. Crafted specifically for virtual reality, the concert will be made available for VR and PCVR headsets, such as the Meta Quest 2.

The immersive concert experience is being produced by a company called Engage, which offers metaverse hosting and production services to corporate clients including Meta, Lenovo, 3M, Stanford University and HTC.

"This is a fully immersive concert experience where you will be joined with thousands of other concert-goers enjoying [Fatboy Slim’s] back catalogue and original new mixes," said David Whelan, chief executive of Engage "What is really exciting is the fact we have not tried to replicate a real-world physical concert, but instead are providing our concert-goers with a unique experience they simply cannot get anywhere else other than inside the Engage platform.”

To stay on top of the latest tech trends, Engage also has other projects in its roster – including a ChatGPT-powered avatar prototype that is being trained to offer virtual company demonstrations.

The free online event will be available for anyone to access on March 30.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.