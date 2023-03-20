Press hook expands AI capabilities

BROOKLYN, NY: Media relations platform Press Hook is expanding its AI-powered capabilities with the launch of a free media-pitching tool.

The tool, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3, combines AI and autoregressive language processing to create pitch-ready text that replicates the human voice. Users can input relevant details into the generator, including background info about the brand, the content of the pitch, details and a call to action, and the tool creates an editable, media-ready pitch email, the company said in a statement.

Press Hook’s platform also includes AI-powered press tools such as a press-release generator that functions similarly to the new pitching feature. It also recently developed a source-request feature, which capitalizes on GPT-3’s capabilities to help journalists with sourcing.