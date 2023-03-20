Inizio taps Stefanie Christmas as global head of DE&I

Christmas joins Inizio from Vynamic, where she founded the firm’s DE&I efforts in 2016.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M Added 24 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

In the new role, Christmas will be responsible for developing an organization-wide DE&I strategy as well as “working with individual business unit leaders to deliver operational alignment and accountability.”

Christmas joins Inizio from Vynamic, an Inizio Advisory company, where she founded the firm’s DE&I efforts in 2016. While there, she also co-developed Vynamic’s DE&I consulting service to assist clients with establishing a DE&I strategy.

Before that, Christmas was a consultant with Accenture.

The hire comes months after Inizio said that it plans to acquire Evolution Road, a digital innovation company. As part of the deal, Evolution Road will become part of Evoke and the marcomms business unit of Inizio. Inizio said that Evolution Road will boost Evoke’s “commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.”

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


