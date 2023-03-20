Edelman names new COO for the UK

Edelman has promoted Gavin Spicer, the former ‘Assembly’ MD who was responsible for the Microsoft business at Edelman London, to the role of chief operating officer for the UK.

Spicer (pictured) replaces Justin Westcott, who was promoted to Edelman’s global tech chair in February this year.

In his previous role as managing director of Assembly, Spicer ran a team of 40 dedicated to the Microsoft business in London. Spicer joined Edelman 13 years ago and in 2016 he led the creation of Assembly in the UK.

In his role as COO, Spicer will focus on expanding the collaboration and projects in the agency. He will be responsible for continuing to “integrate and optimise the range of capabilities and expertise across teams”, Edelman.

In addition, he will oversee the move to Edelman UK’s new London office, Francis House. According to the agency, he will continue to lead Edelman Assembly UK.

Ruth Warder, co-chief executive for Edelman UK, described Spicer as an "integral part of Edelman over the last 13 years".

Commenting on Spicer’s "pivotal" role, Warder said: “His innovative approach to solving business challenges through incubating ideas and new ways of working, alongside his empathetic leadership style perfectly places him to take on the position of COO.”

Spicer added: “I am inspired by Edelman’s ability to transform and evolve to meet our client’s challenges in an ever-changing landscape. I’m excited to take on the role of COO, continuing to build a culture that nurtures and develops our talent, supporting our teams to do their best work, in the most efficient, and collaborative way. Our move to Francis House will play a central role in our future and I am focused on ensuring a smooth transition to our new home.”

The news follows last week’s announcement that Edelman has acquired a Brussels-based public affairs shop to bolster its growing global advisory operations.

Earlier this month, Edelman appointed Stefan Borst as its new head of energy for EMEA.