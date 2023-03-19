Courtney Gray Haupt, Women of Distinction 2023

Who was your mentor and what are you now doing to send the elevator back down?

I want to recognize five incredible individuals: Kirsty Graham, Lisa Ross, Mary Ann Chaffe, Lynn Morrison and Doug Peddicord. Each has been invaluable through various points in my career. They’ve taught me to advocate for a diversity of views, to be constantly curious and to prioritize collaboration and grace as well as excellence. I channel each of them in my mentoring style, which is more than sharing advice and experiences — it’s about actively opening doors to create new opportunities for colleagues to grow in their career and thrive.

What is the biggest issue for women in PR and how are you addressing this within your organization?

Many issues were heightened due to the pandemic — such as the need for greater representation, pay parity and burnout. The first thing each of us can do as women is to champion each other. It sounds clichéd, but we need to open doors for one another, not compete. By raising each other up, we will push forward on issues facing women and all underrepresented communities together.

What was the most important "A-ha!" moment in your career and how did it impact your future work choice?

I learned early on the importance of advocating for yourself. It can take time to find your voice, but when you do, you have the opportunity to shape your career around the issues you’re most passionate about. As I moved into leadership, I learned the key to success (and your teams’ success) is empowering colleagues, not simply delegating tasks.

How do you look after your own mental health and the well-being of your team members?

Most importantly, I lead by example — prioritizing mental health is not just something we say, it’s something we do. Creating a trusting environment where colleagues know they can lean on each other, talk about mental health openly and have the time to pause or recharge when they need to is paramount.

Courtney Gray Haupt and her son on Cape Cod.

What’s a cause you’re proud to support and how are you advocating for it in your work?

The young adult cancer community is incredibly close to my heart. In addition to supporting patients and survivors, the unique needs of cancer caregivers at all stages of life deserve greater attention. Caregiving takes many different shapes, and its critical caretakers have access to resources to help navigate the system and prevent physical and emotional exhaustion.

What’s a failure you experienced in your career and how did you grow from it?

The biggest failures come when you try to do everything yourself and don’t ask for help. I’ve learned that when you try to solve the big challenges alone, you won’t deliver everything you need to and miss out on vital perspectives. Seek out counsel, ask the right questions and continue to learn.

What is your top tip for maximizing effective hybrid working?

Be comfortable with change — we’re all figuring it out. One week won’t look the same as the next and that’s OK. Practically, I now deliberately schedule my commute to flex around early morning meetings and afternoon priorities, which change often. This lets me maximize office time for in-person meetings and working sessions, and prioritize my commute for staying on top of email and tackling that neverending hot topic reading list.

What is your favorite hobby?

My creative place is in the kitchen trying out new recipes — I love cooking big multi-course dinners for family and friends.