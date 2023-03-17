PRWeek Awards 2023: Definitive proof the industry has never been better
This year’s jury chair, Google and Alphabet’s VP of global communications and public affairs Corey duBrowa, explains how the PR industry is delivering real value across many different dimensions.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>