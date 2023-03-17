Whole Foods, Bowery Farming alum launches agency

Founding principal Rachel Alkon is seeking clients in food technology and sustainability.

NEW YORK: Former Whole Foods vet Rachel Alkon has launched an agency called Alkon & Co.

Alkon & Co. provides services including reputation management, sustainability communications, media relations, strategic partnerships and public affairs and stakeholder engagement.

The New York-based agency, which has four staffers, works with clients including indoor farming startup Bowery Farming, biotech company Helaina and sustainable chocolate brand Beyond Good.

“My clients are tackling some of the world’s most pressing global issues, from food insecurity to climate changes,” Alkon told PRWeek, adding that she’s interested in clients in the food technology and sustainability sectors.

After exiting her most recent role as communications, public affairs and community impact chief for Bowery Farming in December 2021, Alkon spent over a year independently consulting. She established her official firm last month, complete with a website.

Before her stint at Bowery Farming, Alkon served as Whole Foods Market’s principal of global policy and corporate affairs. Alkon was also director of corporate communications at Brunswick Group.