FleishmanHillard wins Agency of the Year at second straight PRWeek Awards US

Nestle U.S. was the winner of Outstanding In-House Team.

by PRWeek Staff Added 3 hours ago

FleishmanHillard has gone back to back, winning Agency of the Year at the PRWeek Awards U.S. for the second consecutive year. 

Also the winner of Outstanding Extra-Large Agency, Fleishman caught judges’ attention with $158 million in new business, a 91% overall close rate, 20 wins over $1 million and 385 new clients. 

Honorable mention went to Day One Agency, which won in the Midsize category. 

Outstanding In-House Team

On the client side, the Nestle U.S. communications team was the winner of Outstanding In-House Team, after it had to navigate an unprecedented baby formula crisis last year.

Honorable mention went to PwC, which counseled clients through a radical transformation of the workplace thanks to the Great Resignation, the rise of hybrid work and the high expectations that employees have of companies.

Outstanding Extra-Large Agency

Agency of the Year winner FleishmanHillard also took home the trophy in the Extra-Large Agency category

Golin won Honorable Mention in the category after it managed double-digit growth on top of one of the best years in the agency’s history. 

Outstanding Large Agency

BerlinRosen was the winner of Outstanding Large Agency. One judge called the firm “an amazing success story on all of the important fronts: growth, diversification and leadership in the industry and society at large.”

Honorable mention went to Zeno Group. 

Outstanding Midsize Agency

Agency of the Year honorable mention Day One Agency was the winner in the Midsize Agency category. The firm has recorded 59% revenue growth over the last two years and is now the lead creative agency for many of the brands it represents. 

Fenton was the honorable mention for Outstanding Midsize Agency. 

Outstanding Small Agency

Curley Company was the winner of Outstanding Small Agency. Catching judges’ eyes:  Despite a highly competitive recruitment and retention landscape, Curley Company had an 83% retention rate and nine new hires last year. 

Honorable mention went to The Hoffman Agency. 

Outstanding Boutique Agency

BRG Communications was the winner in the Boutique category, impressing judges with award-winning campaigns focused on urgent health, wellness and societal issues. 

Honorable mention for Outstanding Boutique Agency went to Three Rings.


