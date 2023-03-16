Truth Initiative’s Tricia Kenney wins Outstanding In-House Professional

Truth Initiative chief communications officer Tricia Kenney was the winner of Outstanding In-House Professional at the PRWeek Awards on Thursday night in New York City.

Kenney has reimagined the organization’s identity, positioning it as a leader in addressing addiction, highlighting important conversations and inspiring behavior and policy changes.

Honorable mention in the category went to Jennifer Temple, EVP and chief communications officer at HPE.

Outstanding Agency Professional

Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, won Outstanding Agency Professional. The longtime agency executive successfully steered the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in and building offerings.

Neil Mortine, chairman and CEO of Fahlgren Mortine was honorable mention.

Outstanding Marketer

Dan Robbins, VP of ad marketing and partner solutions at Roku, was the winner of Outstanding Marketer. Robbins joined Roku in 2016 and built its ad research and measurement practice from scratch.

Honorable mention went to Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer at Ally.

Outstanding Young Professional

Valerie Keys, senior associate at SKDK, was the winner of Outstanding Young Professional. She’s proven to be a reliable force at the firm and serves as a mentor to more than 60 interns.

Sruthi Raman, senior account executive at Method Communications, won honorable mention.

Outstanding Student

Sarah Main of the University of Florida was the winner of Outstanding Student. Main’s Talk It Out proposal included plenty of data, finding that 66% of respondents said they use Facebook as a news source, but 59% do not engage in political discussions.

Konnor Gross of DePaul University was honorable mention.