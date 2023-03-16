ATTN professional services marketers: Your clients have questions about DEI. Here are 3 ways to respond

Content strategies should emphasize that caring about DEI is not just good for business; it’s the right thing to do, says Greentarget’s John Corey.

Executive decision makers are paying closer attention to diversity, equity and inclusion issues than ever before.

Our research shows clients of professional services firms are hungry for useful content to navigate DEI-related issues. But business leaders aren’t always getting what they need from marketers.

This presents an opportunity for PR professionals to demonstrate their understanding of the DEI challenges facing the C-suite. Here are three pathways for delivering the guidance that decision makers crave:

Collaborate with diversity chiefs to improve your recruitment and retention narrative

According to Greentarget’s inaugural State of DEI Content Report, C-suite leaders want actionable guidance on recruiting and retaining diverse talent. However, those same decision makers think professional services providers have room for improvement when it comes to advancing their own DEI goals.

By working closely with your firm’s DEI leaders, you can highlight how your firm maximizes contributions from individuals in traditionally underrepresented groups and helps them secure strategic work; elevate diverse subject-matter experts through earned media, thought leadership and publishing efforts; and create narratives that foster a stronger ethos of belonging and support, and reflect a genuine commitment to growth.

Once your firm has walked the walk in this area, you can more effectively help clients address their own DEI recruitment and retention challenges.

Communicate a broader DEI value proposition

Elevating your organization’s commitment to DEI, while also producing insights to guide clients, strengthens your position as a DEI authority. Our 2022 State of Digital & Content Marketing Report shows that C-suites look for, and trust, expert advice in the form of articles, webinars and conferences, research reports and traditional media. Meanwhile, publications are seeking diverse sources to bring more varied perspectives to their journalism.

Be deliberate about promoting diverse subject-matter experts. It underscores your organization’s breadth of talent and experience, and it’s a powerful way to distinguish your firm in the market.

Tailor DEI content to your audience’s needs

Content about your own DEI initiatives is valuable. But content that helps business leaders address the most pressing DEI issues that their organizations may be facing is even more useful.

Our research shows that chief executives and leadership tend to view DEI in broad terms, like an operating plan that requires goals, milestones and metrics to make and measure progress. Keep that lens in mind by providing guidance on KPIs and other practical matters for management, like assembling teams to develop and implement key initiatives, or when, and when not, to comment on sensitive issues.

Remember that numbers don’t tell the whole story. Using a business case alone to justify DEI initiatives can backfire by undermining underrepresented groups’ sense of belonging. It’s important to reinforce the moral aspect of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In other words, your content strategy should emphasize that caring about DEI is not just good for business; it’s the right thing to do.

John Corey is president and founding partner of Greentarget, a strategic communications firm with offices in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and London that helps professional services firms create unique positions of authority.