PRWeek UK launches ‘bite-sized’ podcast

PRWeek UK has launched a new podcast series looking at the big news in the comms industry in a ‘bite-sized’ format.

This week’s episode was recorded before the very sad announcement on Thursday (16 March) that Francis Ingham, director-general of the PRCA, had died.

Noise in Brief – a ‘bite-sized’ offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – will be released fortnightly and feature PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so. Appearing this week are PRWeek UK news editor Siobhan Holt, reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett, and UK editor John Harrington.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform. The PRWeek UK Power Book and trends PR freelance trends are among the topics discussed this week.

Noise in Brief will be recorded and published on alternate weeks to Beyond the Noise.