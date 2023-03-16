PRWeek UK launches ‘bite-sized’ podcast

PRWeek UK has launched a new podcast series looking at the big news in the comms industry in a ‘bite-sized’ format.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

This week’s episode was recorded before the very sad announcement on Thursday (16 March) that Francis Ingham, director-general of the PRCA, had died.

Noise in Brief – a ‘bite-sized’ offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – will be released fortnightly and feature PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so. Appearing this week are PRWeek UK news editor Siobhan Holt, reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett, and UK editor John Harrington.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform. The PRWeek UK Power Book and trends PR freelance trends are among the topics discussed this week.

Noise in Brief will be recorded and published on alternate weeks to Beyond the Noise.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

(Credit: Anadolu Agency/Contributor/Getty Images)

UK Government TikTok ban may have ‘ripple effect’, warns agency boss

Francis Ingham

PRCA director general Francis Ingham dies

Weber Shandwick takes ‘bold step into metaverse’ with agency acquisition

Weber Shandwick takes ‘bold step into metaverse’ with agency acquisition

(Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images)

Carlsberg Marston’s hires agency for four beer brands

Mini-golf business Puttshack hires retained agency

Mini-golf business Puttshack hires retained agency

(Credit: Getty Images)

How do journalists like to be pitched? Survey reveals all

Marks & Spencer brings PR consultant in-house

Marks & Spencer brings PR consultant in-house

Edelman buys Brussels public affairs agency

Edelman buys Brussels public affairs agency

Relentless Energy Drink appoints agency for ‘culture communications’

Relentless Energy Drink appoints agency for ‘culture communications’

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

BBC given £20m war chest to counter disinformation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now