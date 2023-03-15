Notified builds out AI-powered press release creator

NEW YORK: Notified is building a generative artificial intelligence-powered press release creator and seeking the input of users to shape the tool.

The technology partner for public relations, investor relations and marketing pros will make the tool available to users of GlobeNewswire, its newswire-distribution network that serves thousands of companies across over 100 countries.

Notified will launch a beta for the press release generator in April. Users are invited to apply for the beta, and they’ll have the opportunity to provide feedback on the tool. Responses and critiques will be used to shape future features and functionality.

Notified has long used AI to power its tools, including its media contact database and monitoring tools. With the addition of the press release generator, users will be able to move seamlessly from drafting the release to distributing it and then measuring its impact, without leaving the Notified PR Platform.

Beyond press releases, users will also be able to access Notified’s other tools within the PR Platform, including the media contact database, media monitoring, social listening, newsroom and newsletter creation, measurement and alerts.