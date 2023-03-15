PRWeek rings the Nasdaq’s opening bell

Just one day before the PRWeek Awards, the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary in the U.S. — and the growing importance of the industry it covers.

NEW YORK: PRWeek's staff, along with notable agency and in-house communications executives, rang the opening bell of the Nasdaq stock exchange to begin trading on Wednesday morning.

The event celebrated the media brand's 25th anniversary in the U.S. and marked the 2023 edition of the PRWeek Awards U.S., which are set to take place on Thursday evening in New York City. It also recognized the greater recognition of the role played by communications departments in the greater business community since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency of divisive social and political issues.

The ceremony was attended by top executives from PRWeek's parent company, Haymarket Media, as well as leaders from agencies such as Ketchum, EvolveMKD, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and M Booth. Top-level comms executives from organizations such as Google, OkCupid and the PR Council were also in attendance.

"Ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq on such a pivotal day for the financial markets was a great opportunity to celebrate PRWeek's 25th anniversary in the U.S., the PRWeek Awards taking place in New York City on Thursday and the increasing contribution the communications profession is making to businesses, brands and organizations of all types," said PRWeek VP and editorial director Steve Barrett.

