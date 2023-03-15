ActionIQ makes Profile API widely available

ActionIQ Profile API allows users to connect data warehouse customer intelligence.

by Natasha Bach Added 14 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Composable customer-data platform ActionIQ is making its Profile API widely available, giving companies access to more real-time personalization capabilities.

ActionIQ Profile API allows users to connect data warehouse customer intelligence. It is the latest in a series of real-time offerings added to ActionIQ's Real-Time Customer Experience module, including data collection, identity resolution, decisioning and activation. The combination of these tools means that users have access to real-time and historical data, enabling the creation of real-time personalized customer experiences.

RTCX is one of five configurable modular solutions that make up ActionIQ's customer experience hub. It also includes a customer data platform, identity, audience center and journey management. All elements of the Hub can integrate with a user's data warehousing investment.


Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Inside Wonderful Pistachios' revitalized Get Crackin' campaign

Nissan's U.S. CMO on use cases for BeReal lookalike TikTok Now

