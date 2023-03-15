Marks & Spencer brings PR consultant in-house

Retail comms specialist Jon Church has taken up a job with Marks & Spencer, one of his clients, as head of external comms and campaigns.

Jon Church (pictured) has been working with Marks & Spencer over the past couple of years, and was senior consultant on the recent ITV documentary Inside M&S at Christmas.

He set up Jon Church Communications in 2020, after five years at The Co-op, where he was group director of comms.

Announcing his move in-house on LinkedIn, Church said: “I’ve been working with the amazing Marks & Spencer over the last couple of years and have really got to know and love this iconic business and the special people who make it what it is.

“So what could be more exciting than joining them permanently! I’m delighted to announce that next Monday I’ll be starting a new role as head of external communications and campaigns. I can’t wait!”

Church will report to corporate affairs director Victoria McKenzie-Gould, and replaces Amanda Glover, who has been with the retailer for 13 years. She will step down as head of external comms in May, after M&S has announced its preliminary results for 2022-23, and then join NatWest as group media director.

Reunion

In his new role, Church will be reunited with some former colleagues. He previously worked closely with M&S chief executive Stuart Machin, M&S Food managing director Alex Freudmann, and M&S Food marketing director and director of hospitality Sharry Cramond, when they worked at Australian supermarket group Coles. Church was head of comms at Coles between 2010 and 2014.

Commenting on his decision to return to a client-side role, Church told PRWeek: “I’ve loved running my own business over the last couple of years and working with the M&S team during this time was by far my favourite assignment. So when the opportunity arose to work with them full time, it was an easy decision.”

He added: “I can’t think of any other business that could have tempted me back in-house and I’m really looking forward to helping continue to tell the successful M&S turnaround story in 2023.”

Career path

Church started out as a civil servant, working as an executive officer at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for almost a decade. He moved into comms in 1995, when he became a press office in the Northern Ireland Civil Service. In 1997 Church joined HM Prison Service, where he spent three years as head of the press desk, before a six-month stint as head of the city and consumer affairs press desk at the DTI.

In 2000 he joined Tesco, where he rose to become media director. In 2010, Church emigrated to Australia, where he spent four years as head of comms at supermarket group Coles before returning to the UK and joining The Co-op as comms director in 2015. He left in 2020 to work as a comms and reputation consultant.