‘You don’t necessarily have to be a broad church’ – what clients want from agencies

In a new, four-part series running this month, PRWeek asks clients about their agency set-ups and what they value most – and least – from the relationships. Today we speak to Ovo Energy’s Alex Doorey.

We're talking about the creative prowess of PR agencies, and Alex Doorey, vice-president of corporate affairs at Ovo Energy, is impressed.

“I have definitely noticed that everyone has upped their game in terms of creative content,” she tells PRWeek via video call. The trend “probably mirrors the environment in which we're living”, she explains, where digital tech has “come on leaps and bounds”.

“When I started in PR, Twitter had basically just started. Now you’re having to think about campaigns in terms of being social-first content-driven – you have to completely pivot in how you create an integrated campaign. You might start with the content and then work all the way back to the public affairs plan.

“And if you have to be creative first, then you need people in your agencies to have that skill. And maybe it’s almost like an integration of PR and media as a media buyer.”

Integration has been a key theme since Doorey joined Ovo last September in an expanded role overseeing corporate and consumer PR, public affairs, policy and regulation, and more. Sustainability is there too – “not just managing our ESG strategy… but fundamentally embedding [it] within the business” – as is social media.

“We’re having a dotted line from me into the [customer] care function as well,” she adds. The aim is to reduce reputation risk “but also make sure we have the right responses in our armory for our customers, making sure they’re getting responses in a timely manner”.

“That’s like operationalising corporate affairs for the first time, which is quite exciting.”

'Exciting’ is a word Doorey, who oversees a team of about 25 and reports to chief executive Raman Bhatia, uses more than once about a role of which she is clearly fond. It’s the first time these disciplines have all sat under the corporate affairs chief, but Doorey’s extensive, varied background clearly made her a strong candidate.

Career

Joining from Virgin Media O 2 , where she led external communications for the Virgin Media and O 2 brands, her CV includes senior comms roles at eBay and Sainsbury’s. Before that, the former Sky journalist worked in politics as a media adviser, and then chief of staff, at Conservative Campaign HQ.

It was a comms crisis that sparked Doorey’s interest in Ovo: last year’s notorious marketing email advising customers to do things like hug pets and eat porridge to keep warm. The company was slated, but the reaction of founder Steve Fitzpatrick, who appeared on TV shows to apologise, impressed.

"It was a bad day, we made a mistake"



On #BBCBreakfast the boss of OVO Energy Stephen Fitzpatrick apologies to customers who were told to 'cuddle a pet or loved one' if they can't afford to put the heating on.https://t.co/ECCQaTFdMk pic.twitter.com/uqWYWBdiCL — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 12, 2022

“Steve went up and held up his hands, didn’t blame anybody specifically who had been involved, took it all on his shoulders. Just the way in which he communicated that message made me think: ‘That guy’s a great leader.’

“When the call came, very soon after that, even though it was a very challenging period for the sector and for the country, it felt like I was joining a company with a real mission and purpose to get customers through that.”

The mission is encapsulated in a ‘10-point plan’ to help customers through the energy crisis.

Roster

Agencies are, of course, helping deliver that plan.

Ovo has a roster of agencies that, as Doorey puts it, “work in proper harmony”. “We do quite a lot of cross-functional work with agencies where you might have two agencies working on one project and it always works really well.”

Flint handles public affairs, with corporate comms undertaken by Strand Partners, the agency launched last year by former Portland managing director Sam Ingleby and ex-Deliveroo public affairs chief Nick Hargrave. Strand’s in-house polling team has been “incredibly handy, not just for our PR stories, but also for customer pulse-taking”, says Doorey.

The importance of measurement and research is also shown by Ovo’s use of Signal AI for work including media monitoring and sentiment scoring, and Calibre for tasks such as trust scores and industry peer comparisons.

These kinds of metrics “might traditionally have sat within the marketing function”, Doorey states. They help demonstrate PR’s effect on purchase, she argues (Ovo has not been advertising for about three months when we speak). “That’s nice to see because it brings that commercial lens again, which is really important to me.”

Consumer PR is handled by The Romans, whose most recent Ovo campaign, ‘Power Move’ from last October, awarded customers up to £100 cashback for reducing their peak-time energy usage.

We use around 20% of our total home energy in just 3 hours, between 4-7pm.



Shifting this through schemes like @OVOEnergy Power Move could help protect the Grid this winter. https://t.co/MvFH5G88NG — Alex Doorey (@Alex_Doorey) October 7, 2022

“Obviously during the energy crisis, we haven’t done an enormous amount of consumer PR in a textbook way,” says Doorey. “But The Romans are very thought-provoking for us on some of our ‘belonging’ and HR narratives, and hopefully now on more of a traditional product basis in the next 12 months.”

Most sustainability work is overseen in-house, although a small number of agencies, including South Pole, are on hand to assist.

Skills

On to the big question: what does Doorey value the most from agencies?

“The first one is skills,” she says. “When I hire an agency, the investment I’m making is in the skills that they bring. So the best agencies that I work with now, and that I’ve worked with in the past, are good at attracting talent, and then that value gets passed on to me as the client.”

Trust is the second factor. “It’s so important to have a really trusting, open, two-way relationship with your agencies so that they can act as a mirror, but they are also your amplifier.

“The best agencies will be able to identify the really killer things that your company does that are a USP. They’ll also be able to gently guide you away from perhaps the pet projects that you as a business are thinking are really important, but might not necessarily move the needle with, say, consumers or government advisors.”

A "broad base of thinking” is the third attribute she values. “I quite like having a mix of really highly skilled specialised agencies, which is what I’ve got right now, it’s what we had at O 2 .” A crucial advantage is that the agencies are “more willing to work together”. “I have two agencies working on a project that combines public affairs and comms because, realistically, I’m only running integrated campaigns now, so I need people to work together on one outcome.”

Global network agencies and UK giants are notably absent from Ovo’s roster. Doorey applauds what she calls “scrappy” start-ups, or more established ones with similar start-up mindsets.

“It doesn’t necessarily matter to me how big the agency is, and I certainly haven’t got a preference for small agencies or big ones,” she confirms, however. “It’s all about the work. And what you find often is that if you can maintain that entry-level challenger mindset, like The Romans have, and you keep it within the ethos of how you run the business.”

“The involvement of founders in day-to-day agency activity is so key,” Doorey adds. She cites Hope&Glory PR, whose co-founders, Jo Carr and James Gordon Macintosh, would join calls, be involved in campaigns and attend launches.

“It’s awesome as a client seeing that, because you know they really care. You can tell they’re deeply involved, and it makes all the difference to how their team feels as well.”

Us and them

On the flipside, what agency facets would Doorey like to see the back of? “I don’t ever like there being an 'us and them’,” she replies. “The best agency partners feel like they are in your team at Ovo, they are in our WhatsApps and in our team meetings and part of our organisation. And that’s never used as a sales tactic or a way to access senior people to support add-on services; there’s no 'us and them’, and that helps to build that trust.

“That’s where the best campaigns come from: if you’re embedded in the business. But the client has to trust you enough to get to that position and the best agencies are really good at that.”

It’s a mistake, Doorey argues, to think that agencies must “have every single thing under one roof, like monitoring and reporting”. “They’re all really important, but there are so many awesome really specialist agencies now, who also do really awesome stuff like that.

“You don’t necessarily have to be a massive broad church. Some of these agencies that I’ve encountered recently, like Strand Partners and Missive [which works with Virgin O 2 ], [are] small agencies that have excellent specialisms, and the strength of the work is based on the strength of the skill that they have in that area. And I know that I also have access to great measurement tools like Calibre and Signal that are reputationally really solid and internationally used.”

She advises: “Don’t necessarily feel like you have to have that always in-house, just as long as you’ve got the talent, the strength of the people.”

More broadly, Doorey enthuses about the “energy” and “fresh thinking” provided by agencies that, to use a popular term, are “genuinely an addition to your team”.

“The best ones will work in tandem with you and provide you with not only the manpower but also the confidence to go out and try new things and explore new story angles. And they’ve been an invaluable support to us.

“Working together in an integrated way was really important to me – it has only been improved by the agency partners that we’ve had, and I hope they enjoy working on our account too.”