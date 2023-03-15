Aria Marketing, Escalate PR team up

The New England-based firms are partnering to offer more services to health tech companies.

BOSTON: Two Boston-based PR firms have launched a collaboration to enable them to offer broader services to healthcare technology companies.

Aria Marketing and Escalate PR will be better able to provide clients with services based on artificial intelligence and data, said Joel Richman, founder and partner of Escalate, which works with machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"The firms had complementary models," said Scott Collins, president of Aria, which works with clients in the healthcare space. "The markets we were targeting were very complimentary, and it just seemed like a very synergistic relationship could be possible."

In one case, Aria client Clearwater, which provides cybersecurity to healthcare organizations, was seeking public relations help for a division that works with government vendors. Aria brought on someone from Escalate who had "general cybersecurity and government-facing expertise," Collins said.

"It's been super-successful," said Collins, whose agency has 14 staffers. Escalate has 16 employees.

The firms will also be able to better attract business because of how much technology and healthcare have merged in recent years, Collins said.

"That macro-trend is one thing we are really trying to capitalize on with this merger, to be able to align ourselves to support companies in that mode," he said.

Aria's clients have included Allscripts, a healthcare information technology company, and health tech companies Athenahealth and PatientKeeper. Escalate PR has worked with fuel-cell company FuelCell Energy, commerce and workplace technology company Lucidworks and online training platform Skillsoft.