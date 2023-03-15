Recessions are turbulent for businesses and employees alike, and it is inevitable that during your working career the economic cycle will bite at one time or another. With some forethought, sensitivity, and resilience, however, employers can keep hold of their key talent and weather the recession storm.
Communicate - ‘The good, the bad and the ugly’: Employees like to know where they stand and if a recession is impacting your business, then you must address the elephant in the room. Being open and transparent builds a culture of trust and honesty and where employees feel valued and cared for, they in turn will care for their employer when times are tough. If redundancies need to be made, a period of consultation should begin as soon as possible. It might be that the worst can be mitigated by asking for either reduced hours, voluntary redundancies, pay freezes or a mixture of all of these.
Be positive: Recessions can be daunting, even for those that follow financial advice and have savings to protect them. Providing support, counsel and advice is a great way to show that you care and are willing to help. Using the PR tool of storytelling, you can remind employees that recessions are cyclical and many of the great economic depressions are the natural ebb and flow of a financial cycle. Brighter days ahead lie around the corner.
Boost non-fiscal rewards: It doesn’t cost an employer to offer hybrid working, particularly in a field such as PR where most jobs can be performed from home. Many employees value working from home over and above pay rises because it cuts the time and cost of the commute. Any caring demands of either elderly relatives or young children are made easier and it puts in place a more equitable work/life balance. These measures cost little to an employer but reap the rewards of loyalty and longevity in employees. Other schemes that are valued are the ability to purchase more holiday above the given allowance, the opportunity to work flexible hours to wrap around childcare commitments, and the offer of share options in the business which will help tie an employee into the long-term while not costing the business anything in the short term.
Celebrate: Successes should be celebrated particularly in a climate in which the outlook is generally dour. These could range from employee birthdays to a renewal of a client’s contract, the birth of a baby or an anniversary for the company. Achievements come in many forms both personal or professional and it’s always appreciated to say ‘well done’ or ‘congratulations’. This can go a long way towards retaining an employee that feels part of the business and valued personally.
Develop and train: Taking care of an employee’s career is crucial if you wish to demonstrate that you value them professionally and want to retain them. Even if your company has a freeze on external training courses, it might be that you can offer some in-house training, mentoring or even a secondment to a different department or exposure to new clients. Employees that have potential will be looking to you to offer them a career path that is tangible, real and can lead to further opportunities. A recession is no excuse to stall someone’s progression and it may not cost the business anything.
Tap into creativity: Remember that ‘we are all in it together.’ PR professionals are creative and there is no better resource to ride out a recession than employees that can think differently. They are your greatest asset, and all levels of seniority can provide ideas. A fresh pair of eyes on a business problem, the loss of a client or ways to secure a deal can only help and it might be that opening the dialogue up to everyone will help get the right strategy in place.
Toughing out a recession is challenging yet if the business is to be robust and reap the rewards when the economic outlook eases it needs to hold onto its key staff. Retaining employees when things look bleak is tricky but not impossible. With a mixture of positivity, development opportunities, a culture of celebration and creativity, as well as a focus on non-fiscal reward, it is possible to keep the key professionals on board that make your business competitive and fit for the future.
