JDA Worldwide names Chance Benbow CEO

INDIANAPOLIS: Marketing agency JDA Worldwide has named Chance Benbow as CEO, effective on March 8.

Benbow will oversee company growth, deepen relationships with clients and work with the leadership team at JDA, according to the website of the firm’s parent company, Prolific.

He is reporting to Prolific chairman and CEO Brad Benbow, also his father.

Phil Daniels previously served as JDA CEO. He joined Indianapolis-based Cosgrove Partners as president and partner at the end of 2022.

"We're excited for Chance to shift into this important role,” Brad Benbow said. “He grew up in this business and after serving within our companies for the last seven years, we are confident he is ready to lead JDA to the next level."

Benbow joined JDA in 2017 as EVP and increased the agency’s monthly recurring clients by four times, leading to a more-than-400% increase in monthly recurring revenue, the agency said in a statement.

Most recently, he served as CMO at Prolific, where he oversaw marketing, brand management, internal and external comms, company culture and IT strategy. Prior to JDA, Benbow was VP of marketing at investment company Mainstreet.

“JDA is a very special place. There aren’t many marketing agencies that get to serve both purpose-driven leaders who want to change the world and category-leading brands eager for more market share,” Benbow said. “Our team does this important work every day and having the opportunity to work alongside such talented people is a blessing.”

Founded in 2003, JDA Worldwide is an independent agency specializing in brand, creative, digital, paid media and PR with offices in Indianapolis, Nashville, and Washington, DC.

The firm was cofounded by Prolific CEO and chairman Brad Benbow. Prolific’s portfolio companies include JDA Worldwide, paid media agency Conquer and integrated communications company Chernoff Newman.

Last year, JDA acquired The Kairos Company, a Glendale, California-based PR and strategic communications firm.