Coosto expands Salesforce integration

SAN FRANCISCO: Netherlands-based content and social media marketing tool Coosto is expanding its integration with Salesforce.

The launch of Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud will help Salesforce users create, distribute and manage content and track and analyze results within Marketing Cloud. Available on the Salesforce AppExchange, the platform is an alternative to the discontinuing Salesforce Social Studio.

Coosto for Salesforce Marketing Cloud has the same capabilities and features that Coosto offers independently. This includes suggestions for content-sharing optimization, such as when to best post social content, and the ability to manage a brand’s online community within Salesforce.

This is the second Coosto app available on the AppExchange. The platform also offers Coosto for Salesforce Service Cloud, which allows users to glean insights from the combination of social media data and the customer relationship management system to improve customer service.