Former tech journalist John Foley joins Method Communications

SALT LAKE CITY: Method Communications has named former tech journalist John Foley as managing editor and VP of content and thought leadership, a newly created role.

Foley has joined a team of former journalists at Method who are leading editorial content for clients. He worked as a content consultant with the agency’s tech clients, including a Fortune 40 global telecommunications company, prior to joining in a full-time position.

Foley is bringing his writing, editing and newsroom-management experience to a growing roster of ex-journos, including former New York Times journalists and others whose work have appeared in Fortune, Wired, Forbes, Bloomberg News and Protocol, the agency said in a statement.

Foley is reporting to SVP of narrative and thought leadership Tim Race, who joined Method in 2021 after serving as a business and technology editor for The New York Times. The two will work as partners overseeing in-house writer Nate Nelson and editorial coordinator Laura Chen, as well as a network of freelance writers.

The expansion of the editorial team comes amid an increase in demand from clients and a lack of business coverage by news outlets, according to Race.

“We have a network of former top-tier journalists that we work with, and we take a journalistic approach to everything we've been doing. That's the service we provide clients,” Race said. “What I saw over my long career at the Times, namely as a business editor, is it becomes harder and harder to get business stories told these days.”

Essential journalistic skills such as narrative and story development and the “editorial mindset” are key to Method’s approach to putting written storytelling at the forefront of client work, Foley said. His experience in enterprise technology is the newest focus for the practice.

“As a technology journalist and as a brand or a corporate journalist, you increasingly see people straddle those worlds, and that's been my entire career,” Foley said. “What I like about Method is the opportunity to work with different clients. I'm already working on a variety of stories, all technology related, that I might not have been exposed to otherwise.”

Foley most recently served as founding editor of the Cloud Database Report, a personal Substack that he will continue to run. Prior to that, he worked as VP of IBM’s content hub and newsroom and senior director of content central at Oracle, according to his LinkedIn. Foley also worked as an editor at UBM TechWeb.

Method was acquired by global sports, entertainment and communications firm Chime in 2018. The agency was named one of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work in 2022. The firm reported a 24% increase in revenue globally to $17 million and 20% increase to $17 million in the U.S. in 2021, according to PRWeek’s 2022 Agency Business Report.