BAE Systems hires Intel alum Lisa Malloy

Malloy was previously head of global government and manufacturing comms at Intel.

by Diana Bradley Added 30 minutes ago

FALLS CHURCH, VA: BAE Systems Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of defense, security and aerospace company BAE Systems, has named Lisa Malloy as SVP for communications.

Malloy started in the role on Monday, reporting to BAE Systems Inc. president and CEO Tom Arseneault. She will serve on the senior leadership team and lead all facets of the company’s external and internal communications and community investment activities, BAE said in a statement. 

Malloy was head of global government and manufacturing communications at Intel and previously led U.S. government affairs and policy communications for the company.

Sarah Keller, Intel’s director of government communications, will lead communications in support of public policy, reporting to senior director of corporate comms William Moss. Keller previously reported to Malloy. Moss told PRWeek that he plans to appoint another executive to take over comms in support of global manufacturing.

In November 2022, parent company BAE Systems named Caitlin Hayden as group communications director, replacing Mark Phillips, who left the company in July. Hayden previously served as SVP of communications at BAE Systems Inc.

A BAE spokesperson confirmed that Malloy is succeeding Hayden the SVP of communications position.

BAE Systems, headquartered in the U.K., has more than 90,500 employees in over 40 countries, according to its website. BAE Systems’ sales for 2022 increased 9% year-on-year to $28.3 billion. On a constant currency basis, sales were up 4.4% versus 2021.


