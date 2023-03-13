Eli Lilly kicks off consumer campaign for diabetes drug Mounjaro

Lilly’s campaign comes weeks after Mounjaro returned to shelves following a two-month shortage.

Eli Lilly kicked off the full-scale consumer campaign for its diabetes drug Mounjaro last week.

The latest promotional effort, which was created in partnership between Lilly and FCB, comes after the digital campaign launch in January.

Additionally, a 75-second TV spot supporting Mounjaro aired on FOX on February 12, the same day as Super Bowl LVII.

Mounjaro has had a rollercoaster ride in its first year on the market.

The injection was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2022 for treating type 2 diabetes in adults. The treatment suppresses appetite and boosts insulin sensitivity.

The drug has been a solid performer for Lilly despite the shortages, producing $482.5 million in revenue last year.

Lilly’s campaign launch also comes weeks after Mounjaro and Trulicity, another diabetes drug, finally returned to shelves following a two-month shortage driven by the high demand for diabetes drugs due to off-label use for weight loss.

Despite Mounjaro’s recent return, the pharma company warned that there could be the occasional hiccup.

“Because Mounjaro is still a launch product with dynamic demand, some pharmacies may continue to experience intermittent delays from time to time,” Eli Lilly said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Lilly has been busy as of late, outlining a plan to introduce four drugs this year, including in the diabetes space.

At the start of the month, Eli Lilly said it would reduce the price of the most commonly prescribed insulins by 70% and cap the monthly out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less.

The company’s move was greeted by several stakeholders, including the American Diabetes Association, which called on other drugmakers, namely Sanofi and Novo Nordisk, to follow Lilly’s lead.

Additionally, to meet the growing demand for its diabetes products, Lilly said this year that it is investing $50 million into its North Carolina manufacturing facility.

The company also kicked off the Mounjaro campaign less than a week after finalizing a $630 million deal with Confo Therapeutics for its non-opioid neuropathic pain drug, CFTX-1554.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.