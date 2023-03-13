Havas Health & You debuts Archipelago, a value and access consultancy

Archipelago is a global division of Havas Gemini, the value and access center of excellence for HH&Y, and will be led by Michael Pill, who will serve as managing partner.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M Added 4 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Havas Health & You said last week that it is launching Archipelago, a standalone value and access consultancy.

Archipelago is slated to work with life-sciences clients to optimize market access services and help patients “live healthier lives.”

The global offering features a team that has experience dealing with issues relating to payers, pharma, marketing agencies as well as clinical practice settings. The outfit also has experience across a range of therapeutic areas and acquisition models, HH&Y noted, including “chronic, small molecule, buy-and-bill, gene, orphan and digital health.”

The company said in a statement that the consultancy has completed more than 50 value and access strategy engagements for early- to late-stage brands. 

Donna Murphy, CEO of Havas Creative Group as well as HH&Y, added that Archipelago is well-positioned to to leverage its experience and expertise to “solve complex market and brand problems.”

The debut of Archipelago comes weeks after H/Advisors, the global strategic advisory arm of the Havas Network, launched H/Advisors Public Affairs, a fully integrated healthcare public affairs offering.

As part of the new operation, Mark Twigg, CEO of H/Advisors Cicero, will lead H/Advisors in the U.K. and European Union while Mike Hotra, MD of H/Advisors Abernathy will lead the firm in the U.S. 

Beyond its consultancy and public affairs offerings, HH&Y also unveiled a strategic partnership with Trinity Life Sciences at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and launched the ParkinSex wellness campaign with the American Parkinson Disease Association.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


