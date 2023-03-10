Samsonite awards M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment influencer work

Samsonite named M&C Saatchi its PR AOR in July 2021.

by Brandon Doerrer Added 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK: Luggage manufacturer and retailer Samsonite has awarded M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America its influencer work, following a competitive RFP.

Samsonite has charged the agency with developing an advocacy strategy, curating and managing an influencer network and bringing talent into North American campaigns, according to a statement from the agency.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America CEO Steph Lund and SVP Alex Osorio will co-lead the account.

Samsonite named M&C Saatchi its PR AOR in July 2021. The duo launched a campaign that encouraged workers to use paid vacation days in October. As part of the campaign, TikTok creators posted videos where they reminded their bosses and colleagues that they were taking time off.

“The agency is delighted to continue its relationship with Samsonite and build from the brand's iconic legacy,” M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America said in an emailed statement.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The return of the Gender Pay Gap Bot

The return of the Gender Pay Gap Bot

Photo credit: Getty Images

Samsonite awards M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment influencer work

Screenshot from Clean Creatives' microsite about the campaign.

How an ice cream truck is educating SXSW attendees on Big Oil’s fossil fuel greenwashing

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Meta vet Becky Owen joins Billion Dollar Boy as first CMO

Meta vet Becky Owen joins Billion Dollar Boy as first CMO

Aflac hires RockOrange as Hispanic PR AOR

Aflac hires RockOrange as Hispanic PR AOR

Deinfluencer trend is a ‘cry out’ for more credible partnerships and content experiences

Deinfluencer trend is a ‘cry out’ for more credible partnerships and content experiences

Gender pay gap closing, but not fast enough

Gender pay gap closing, but not fast enough

Praytell's Naria Frazer.

ERGs can’t solve the PR industry’s diversity gaps alone

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices