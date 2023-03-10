Samsonite awards M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment influencer work

NEW YORK: Luggage manufacturer and retailer Samsonite has awarded M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America its influencer work, following a competitive RFP.

Samsonite has charged the agency with developing an advocacy strategy, curating and managing an influencer network and bringing talent into North American campaigns, according to a statement from the agency.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America CEO Steph Lund and SVP Alex Osorio will co-lead the account.

Samsonite named M&C Saatchi its PR AOR in July 2021. The duo launched a campaign that encouraged workers to use paid vacation days in October. As part of the campaign, TikTok creators posted videos where they reminded their bosses and colleagues that they were taking time off.

“The agency is delighted to continue its relationship with Samsonite and build from the brand's iconic legacy,” M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America said in an emailed statement.