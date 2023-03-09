Meta vet Becky Owens joins Billion Dollar Boy as first CMO

NEW YORK: Creator marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy has named Becky Owens as CMO, effective March 6.

In the newly created role, Owens reports directly to global CEO and cofounder Ed East. She is based in the agency’s London headquarters, but will travel to its U.S. offices frequently.

As CMO, Owens will lead a growing team of marketing and PR professionals, bolstering Billion Dollar Boy’s senior leadership team. She will support the agency’s growth objectives, growing profitability and expanding the business from 135 to 1,000 staffers within five years, opening offices in California, and European cities such as Berlin and Copenhagen, the agency said in a statement.

Owens noted that in the last 18 months the creator industry has become more centralized, creatively diverse and technologically innovative.

“I’ve spent a lot of time studying this, exploring what these evolutions mean for the industry and for brands and creators,” she said. “This new role is exciting as it’s an opportunity to lean into this, to lead on what the future of creator marketing could be and will be alongside an incredible global team at Billion Dollar Boy.”

Owens previously served as head of creator innovation and solutions at Meta, leading the creators for business strategy for the brand’s family of apps across the EMEA region, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, AR and VR.

Prior to joining Meta in 2018, Owens held senior leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company as business director at Maker Studios, acquired by Disney, and head of digital partnerships and branded content for EMEA.

On behalf of Billion Dollar Boy, Owens will appear at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, next Tuesday in a panel alongside cofounder and president Permele Doyle and assistant VP of global social media at Kiehl’s (L’Oréal USA) Nisha Linnett, discussing how the creator economy is redefining brands.

“We have built an innovative decentralized creative, integrated and effective agency business model that believes in the power of creators and puts them at the core of everything,” East said. “[Owen’s] vision is aligned to that of the agency, and her instinctive drive to improve the industry and champion the value of creator talent and innovation will allow us to continue to shape the influencer marketing industry of today.”

Billion Dollar Boy bolstered its U.S. leadership earlier this year in a series of moves including naming Alex Williamson global creative director and CEO and East’s move to the New York office. The agency plans to continue U.S. growth, specifically its physical presence in its New Orleans and New York offices.

Billion Dollar Boy was founded in 2014 by Thomas Walters, East and Doyle. The firm’s client list includes Ray-Ban, L'Oréal, Pepsico, Nespresso and Once Upon a Farm, according to the firm's website.