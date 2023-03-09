Five Campaigns We Liked in February: your winner revealed

Find out the winner from PRWeek’s selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in February.

The Five Campaigns We Liked in February poll was won by TGI Fridays ‘True love detector’ with 79 per cent of the vote for a Valentine’s Day campaign. Innocent and Age UK, Big Knit bobble hat came second with just seven per cent of the vote for a knitting stunt.

TGI Fridays, ‘True love detector’

TGI Fridays invited Love Island alumni Alex and Olivia Bowen to complete a lie detector challenge highlighting the importance of authenticity between couples.

Who Gives A Crap, ‘Flush Your Ex’

Sustainable loo roll brand Who Gives A Crap’s Valentine’s campaign asked the public to send their old love letters for recycling.

Flush Your Ex This Valentine’s Day with Who Gives a Crap! https://t.co/9D6WNgxMe5 via @emreed01 @WhoGivesACrapTP (affiliates) — Emma Reed (@EmReed01) February 13, 2023

Innocent and Age UK, Big Knit bobble hat

The UK’s biggest bobble hat, at 23ft tall and 20ft wide, was stitched together by hundreds of knitters to mark two decades of collaboration between Innocent Drinks and Age UK.

Blockbuster Super Bowl campaign

Blockbuster, the almost defunct video rental business in the US, streamed a retro, ’90s-style film on Instagram at halftime. The film also played on a VHS copy in the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.





Our local Blockbuster here in Bend, you know the very last one in the world, created a #SuperBowl ad that ran locally and online. It’s incredible. pic.twitter.com/guInr6OES2 — Eric Jensen (@Lorderk) February 13, 2023

Asda, ‘Romaine calm’

Mirroring KFC’s ‘FCK’ campaign after the chain ran out of chicken in 2018, this work by Havas uses a dad joke to keep Asda customers informed amid the salad shortage.