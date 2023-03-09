Five Campaigns We Liked in February: your winner revealed

Find out the winner from PRWeek’s selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in February.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 2 hours ago

The Five Campaigns We Liked in February poll was won by TGI Fridays ‘True love detector’ with 79 per cent of the vote for a Valentine’s Day campaign. Innocent and Age UK, Big Knit bobble hat came second with just seven per cent of the vote for a knitting stunt.

TGI Fridays, ‘True love detector’

TGI Fridays invited Love Island alumni Alex and Olivia Bowen to complete a lie detector challenge highlighting the importance of authenticity between couples.

Who Gives A Crap, ‘Flush Your Ex’

Sustainable loo roll brand Who Gives A Crap’s Valentine’s campaign asked the public to send their old love letters for recycling.

Innocent and Age UK, Big Knit bobble hat

The UK’s biggest bobble hat, at 23ft tall and 20ft wide, was stitched together by hundreds of knitters to mark two decades of collaboration between Innocent Drinks and Age UK.

Blockbuster Super Bowl campaign

Blockbuster, the almost defunct video rental business in the US, streamed a retro, ’90s-style film on Instagram at halftime. The film also played on a VHS copy in the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.

Asda, ‘Romaine calm’

Mirroring KFC’s ‘FCK’ campaign after the chain ran out of chicken in 2018, this work by Havas uses a dad joke to keep Asda customers informed amid the salad shortage.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Havas hails 'aggressive' acquisition strategy as annual profit jumps 20%

Havas hails 'aggressive' acquisition strategy as annual profit jumps 20%

Peter Moody (left) and Andy Last

MullenLowe Profero and Salt rolled into parent brand

Five Campaigns We Liked in February: your winner revealed

Five Campaigns We Liked in February: your winner revealed

PRWeek UK Power Book 2023: PR elite choose worst PR performers

PRWeek UK Power Book 2023: PR elite choose worst PR performers

Lexington bolsters senior team with ex-BCW hire

Lexington bolsters senior team with ex-BCW hire

PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards 2023: winners announced

PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards 2023: winners announced

New York tourism board selects UK agency to handle PR

New York tourism board selects UK agency to handle PR

Ketchum’s Jo-ann Robertson: ‘We need to be more demanding of change’ – PRWeek IWD podcast

Ketchum’s Jo-ann Robertson: ‘We need to be more demanding of change’ – PRWeek IWD podcast

PRWeek UK Power Book 2023: PR elite choose best PR performers

PRWeek UK Power Book 2023: PR elite choose best PR performers

Protest: Edelman said it 'strongly disagrees' with XR's characterisation of its work

Extinction Rebellion targets Edelman staff in protest fronted by ex-employee

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now