ERGs can’t solve the PR industry’s diversity gaps alone

2023 is set to be a year of reckoning for employee resource groups (ERGs).

We’ve already seen layoffs hitting DE&I teams at big tech companies, while listings for DE&I roles were down 19% in 2022. If this trend continues, agencies and brands are likely to task ERG members with keeping DE&I programs on track.

But leaders must recognize now: this isn’t a sustainable solution.

Policies that increase burden on ERGs and risk burnout for their members are careless and short sighted. As well as supporting employee well-being, well-functioning ERGs can improve retention, foster equity and drive recruitment across all levels. Additionally, we’re operating in a world where internal sentiment is a click away from being shared publicly. There’s reputational risk for agencies who overburden their ERGs to save face, while neglecting structural DE&I commitments.

As a DE&I leader who launched our agency’s five ERGs in Jan 2020, I can attest to the sheer magic of psychologically safe spaces for marginalized communities navigating a historically exclusive corporate workplace. But after the murder of George Floyd and the social unrest that followed, I’ve also witnessed business leaders designate these employee-led and created spaces as sole drivers of DE&I agendas. If the Great Resignation taught us anything - that is simply not sustainable. Agency leaders must realize that ERGs are only one part of a DE&I ecosystem with a designated leader. And success requires a reciprocal relationship with business leaders who embed DE&I into their daily operations.

So, what should companies do to better support their ERGs in 2023?

At Praytell, we conducted an internal survey of our ERG leaders to hear what they want to see in the year ahead. Here’s what they had to say:

ERGs are not for sale.

Whether it’s ideas for a Pride campaign, or recommendations for Latine influencer partners—ERGs are often tasked with lending identity-based knowledge to brand or client work. But ERG members don’t necessarily want to contribute to brainstorms as a given, especially if their plates are full with their own projects.

Coworkers sometimes mistakenly assume that each group represents a cultural monolith, or that ERG members are comfortable sharing the deeply personal aspects of their multidimensional identities.

What this means for companies: Leadership must work with ERG leads to formalize how teams engage with their members. When reaching out to ERGs for support, remember that they aren’t being paid for this extra work, and often aren’t in a position of power to express discomfort with an ask. Consider rewards and recognition for people going above and beyond their job duty, and frame asks with a sensitivity to the nuances of the culture you’re mining for ideas.

Most importantly, rather than continually relying on ERGs for diverse perspectives, invest in building teams across your organization that represent the diversity of the audiences you are trying to reach.

There can be too much pressure to perform.

ERGs sometimes feel they are on the hook to create programs and initiatives that are visible externally and continuously educate internal audiences. The pressure to create year-round programming can be stressful, and so can the expectation to produce events around particular cultural awareness months (such as AAPI Heritage Month in May).

What this means for companies: ERG leaders and members are passionate about their work, and hungry to create programming driven by their own initiative. The excess pressure arises when they feel like all eyes are on them to perform, but they don’t have the agency to define their own programming. We’ve seen success with passing the reins to ERGs themselves. By entrusting the planning process to employees who care about this work, you’ll see organic, intentionally programming unfold throughout the year.

Companies should connect ERG efforts to broader DE&I goals.

Over 80% of our survey respondents shared that they want to play a role in company-wide DE&I initiatives in 2023. While ERGs can feel burdened by the pressure to organize company-wide initiatives single-handedly, they do want to see how their efforts connect to broader DE&I goals.

What this means for companies: Make sure your ERG leadership knows what the bigger picture is for DE&I progress at your company. That way, they’ll not only feel a part of it—they’ll also see the impact of their work. Otherwise, it can feel like ERGs are there to create the impression that DE&I work is happening, without leadership actively investing in structural change.

Creating psychologically safe spaces requires training.

ERG members, and especially leaders, volunteer their time to make important contributions to company culture and employee well-being. Oftentimes, they are first responders to moments of crisis or trauma affecting their community. They might also act as a trusted confidant for ERG members experiencing identity-based discrimination at work, as well as the first port of call to resolve conflict within their group.

Being equal to this role is a tall order, and ensuring psychological safety for those that look up to them requires proper training (80% of our ERG leads expressed interest in tailored training for their role).

What this means for companies: As you would for other specialized roles at your company, explore avenues for training and compensation that match up to the responsibilities shouldered by your ERG leads.

As we look ahead to 2023, the onus is on agencies and brands to establish a DE&I infrastructure that sets up ERGs for success. When empowered and well-resourced, ERGs can drive truly transformative change. But it’s up to those in power to create the conditions where they can thrive.

Naria Frazer is Praytell’s SVP and chief DE&I officer.