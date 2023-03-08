Ketchum’s Jo-ann Robertson: ‘We need to be more demanding of change’ – PRWeek IWD podcast

How far away is the comms industry from reaching gender equity, and what barriers still exist? That's the focus of PRWeek’s latest Beyond the Noise podcast, published on International Women’s Day.

Guests this week are Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive of global markets at Ketchum; Sanjani Shah, global head of PR at The Body Shop; and Jo Carr, co-founder of Hope&Glory PR and the new president of Women in PR.

PRWeek UK's Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR.

Speaking to host Frankie Oliver, the founder of PR agency New Society, the guests discuss a range of issues, from the impact of COVID-19 and the post-COVID era, ageism in the industry and employer policies.

Robertson describes a “complex picture” regarding the impact of the coronavirus period. “We haven’t solved any of the big barriers and big issues to women succeeding in life,” she says.

“I really want us to see us dismantle barriers rather than go around them or climb over them.”

Robertson commends the men who have helped her in her career, but cited the “dominance" of men at the top of the industry, adding: “I’m not sure they’re embracing feminine values in the way that we might like.”

She says there’s a “fear of calling out” unacceptable behaviour. “We need to start being slightly more aggressive, slightly more demanding of the change that we need to see.

“We’re only going to see significant industry-wide change if we are brave enough to do that.”

In reference to WIPR, Carr says: “We are very happy to bare our teeth.”

She highlights recent work on ageism in PR and states: “There are other issues we need to be very forthright about.”

Carr speaks of the need to “fundamentally change our attitude, and our workforce’s attitude” to expectations of career progression by age.

Shah gives an in-house perspective: “In-house, the flexibility and the openness for women needing to do school pick-ups etc. is so much more than it was at agency. When I was at [an] agency, it was really looked down upon.”

Asked about changes needed in the industry, she says: “A mindset shift of competition is the old paradigm and collaboration is the new paradigm.”

