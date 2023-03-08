Havas SO wins account to support women’s health in Africa

Healthcare comms agency Havas SO is to promote a new fund launched by its client, Reckitt, to support African women entrepreneurs.

by Jonathan Owen Added 6 hours ago

Some of the NFTs being sold to help raise money for the Women in Innovation Fund

Havas SO, the healthcare comms agency, has been appointed to handle communications for the new Women in Innovation Fund (WiNFUND), which will be partly financed by the sale of NFTs to help accelerate women-led health start-ups.

It is a joint initiative of Reckitt and the Health Innovation and Investment Exchange, in partnership with the Kofi Annan Foundation and the Eco Bank Foundation. 

The fund will invest in women entrepreneurs leading innovative healthcare companies, helping to create economic resilience in communities and improve access to healthcare. 

It will raise capital through donors and corporate partners, as well as the sale of NFTs.

Havas agency the Conran Design Group has created the fund’s brand, while Havas SO was assigned to launch the not-for-profit project, including a collection of unique digital artworks designed by Rwandan artist Christella Bijou. 

Patricia O'Hayer, global head of external affairs for Reckitt and co-founder of WiNFUND, said: “WiNFUND is an innovative model that will help entrepreneurs grow by building an engaged, global community that will provide business support and financing through the sale of unique NFTs.”

Stephanie Bunten, chief executive of Havas SO, commented: “By supporting African women entrepreneurs who are developing solutions to a wide variety of healthcare challenges, WiNFUND takes a new and exciting approach and has the potential to be a game-changer in improving access to healthcare.”

One of the first beneficiaries of the fund is Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa from Uganda, who launched Community Healthcare Innovation Lab to screen women in remote locations for cervical and breast cancer using artificial intelligence.

Another is Umra Omar, founder and director of Safari Doctors, who is leading a team of medics providing healthcare in remote regions in Kenya.

Dr Mercy Ashaba, co-founder of Ugandan fintech firm Peleyta Health, which helps people manage the cost of healthcare, is also being supported. 

The WiNFUND builds on Reckitt’s Fight for Access Accelerator, a global programme to support fledgling social enterprises that improve access to healthcare.


Ketchum's Jo-ann Robertson: 'We need to be more demanding of change' – PRWeek IWD podcast

PRWeek UK Power Book 2023: PR elite choose best PR performers

AI displays overwhelming gender bias, creative comms agency finds

International Women's Day: 23 women in PR give their career advice

Ex-Romans MD Roxy Kalha launches agency

Edelman appoints head of energy for EMEA

