Resources

Up next:

Nissan’s U.S. CMO on use cases for BeReal lookalike TikTok Now

Nissan’s U.S. CMO on use cases for BeReal lookalike TikTok Now

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

ViiV Healthcare releases activity books on National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Foley has also worked on owned media at Oracle.

Former tech journalist John Foley joins Method Communications

Malloy previously worked at Intel.

BAE Systems hires Intel alum Lisa Malloy

Bang Energy parent hires C Street ahead of bankruptcy auction

Bang Energy parent hires C Street ahead of bankruptcy auction

Haymarket Media snaps up the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine

Haymarket Media snaps up the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine

(Photo credit: Eli Lilly on YouTube).

Eli Lilly kicks off consumer campaign for diabetes drug Mounjaro

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Havas Health & You debuts Archipelago, a value and access consultancy

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning