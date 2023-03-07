As part of your public relations efforts, reaching out to the media is often high on the list of priorities. But how can you best conduct research on which journalists and media outlets you should be pitching?
And once you’ve done research, there are always changes taking place. How can you keep up with the latest media moves to ensure you’re sending pitches to contacts who are the best fit?
A media database can be a helpful tool as you work to build a current list of reporters who cover your industry. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at media databases and some of the advantages they offer.
Keep reading to learn more.
What Is a Media Database?
First off, let’s define what it is. A media database is software that gathers the contact information of global journalists and influencers as well as the editorial calendars for global publications.
If you work in PR or communications, an up-to-date database of media contacts is an essential time-saving tool that allows you to research outlets to include on your media list.
Advanced databases are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). But human curation is also needed.
For example: Beyond using just automation within the Notified PR Platform, Notified also employs a dedicated media research team to help ensure a customer’s media database stays as up to date as possible.
And not only has the technology evolved, but the type of information in the database has changed, too. As the role of social media in working with journalists continues to grow, its role in media relations today continues to grow as well.
Now, it’s vital to include a reporter’s Twitter handle in a journalist’s data profile. It’s where journalists are spending time — so it’s where PR pros need to spend time.
Top Benefits of Using a Media Database
Now that you’ve learned a little bit more about what makes up a media database, here are some of the top benefits for PR pros:
• Allows you to research by contact or outlet, and to create a downloadable or sharable media list.
• Helps you uncover new contacts. You can find journalists or influencers whose interests align with your message.
• Serves as a guide for press release distribution.
• Has updated information on reporters and their associated media outlets. With so much downsizing in the media, journalists tend to shift roles or outlets.
• Has valuable insights exclusive to individual journalists, like preferred contact information, writing styles and stories they’ve recently written. This information may help you connect on a more personal level, allowing you to build a genuine relationship.
If you’re looking to improve the performance and impact of your news, a media database is essential.
Learn More About Notified’s Media Database
The Notified PR Platform combines a media database, GlobeNewswire press release distribution, newsroom publishing, social listening, media monitoring and PR measurement - with just one login.
And on Wednesday, March 22nd don’t miss the chance to see our platform during an exclusive 30-minute demo!
Bonus: Register now and join us live for the chance to win one of three $50 Amazon gift cards! Winners will be randomly selected after the webcast is completed.
Hope to see you there!