Extinction Rebellion targets Edelman staff in protest fronted by ex-employee
Extinction Rebellion protested outside Edelman’s London office yesterday, hand-delivering letters to staff and installing a ‘green-washing line’ which asked the agency to ‘cut the ties with fossil fuels’.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>