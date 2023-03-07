PRWeek Communicator of the Year 2023: Ukraine’s Mykhailo Fedorov leads comms on the front line
At just 32 years old, Ukraine’s vice prime minister deploys effective communication to fight Russian aggression while simultaneously preparing a tech-led reconstruction of his country postwar.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>