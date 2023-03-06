WPP acquires German healthcare PR firm 3K

Frankfurt-headquartered 3K will join Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ global network.

by Ewan Larkin Added 2 hours ago

H+K global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva.

NEW YORK: WPP has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), a healthcare specialist PR agency based in Frankfurt, Germany.

3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ global network, according to a WPP statement, strengthening the agency’s healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany.

WPP and H+K representatives were not immediately available for further comment. 

3K’s addition also further demonstrates WPP’s focus on healthcare and continued investment in Germany, its third-largest market. Last year, the holding company appointed Wendy Lund as chief client officer for health and wellness and named FM Schmidt as its first German president. 

Led by founder and managing director Ruth Bastuck, 3K has expertise in healthcare, biopharmaceuticals and related sciences. The firm works with Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Roche and Esteve, according to its website. 

Both WPP and H+K have been on an acquisition spree as of late. In September, H+K acquired Latin America-focused agency JeffreyGroup and expanded its own Brazil-based firm, Ideal, internationally.

In the last six months alone, WPP has snapped up digital agency Fēnom Digital, Canadian commerce firm Diff, branding company Passport, and ecommerce shops Newcraft and Corebiz. 

H+K has delivered double digit-growth every quarter since early 2021. The firm posted a 12% gain in revenue globally in 2021 to $410 million and a 5% increase in the U.S. to $115 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


