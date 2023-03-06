FTI Consulting names Steven Soper senior MD for strategic comms

Soper will advise clients within the strategic comms segment, building upon FTI’s Texas presence.

by Jess Ruderman Added 33 minutes ago

Steven Soper started in the role on Monday.

DALLAS: FTI Consulting has named Steven Soper as senior managing director within its strategic communications segment, effective Monday.

Soper, with 20 years of experience in high-level corporate roles and political campaigns, will advise and represent clients across sectors nationally while helping the agency’s strategic communications segment build upon its presence in the Texas region, the agency said in a statement. 

Based in Dallas, Texas, Soper will advise FTI clients on corporate reputation, crisis and issues management, public affairs and government relations.

Soper previously led U.S. state government relations at ExxonMobil for over six years. Prior to that, he spent almost a decade at BCW (then Burson-Marsteller) where he worked on campaigns for Fortune 100 companies across the automotive, energy, financial services and retail industries. He also served in the White House Office of political affairs as associate director under President George W. Bush.

Soper was named one of PRWeek’s 2016 40 under 40 for his role as EVP at WPP shop Direct Impact. 

FTI Consulting’s strategic comms segment saw a 3.7% increase in Q4 to $74.2 million and a 7.1% jump to $286.7 million for 2022. The agency as a whole reported a Q4 revenue of $774.4 million, generating $3 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2022.

Earlier this year, the firm hired Nathan Hambrook-Skinner as senior director in strategic comms, leading communications between the firm’s New York and London offices.


