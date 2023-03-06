Matt Hancock criticised vaccine chief’s use of PR agency

Matt Hancock and his media special adviser Damon Poole condemned the use of a PR agency by Kate Bingham during her time as chair of the UK’s COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce.

The revelations, reported in The Telegraph, are one of the latest stories to emerge from the former health secretary’s leaked WhatsApp messages.

In November 2020, it emerged that £670,000 had been spent on a team of PR consultants from Admiral PR and Marketing to help out on comms for the vaccine taskforce. The agency support was deemed necessary despite a comms team of more than 130 at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), where the taskforce was based.

In a subsequent message to Damon Poole, his media special adviser, on 7 November 2020, Hancock said: “Who the hell signed this off?” to which Poole responded: “They were organising all those interviews. Bonkers.”

Hancock replied: “I knew she had these consultants. I was cross about them and asked for it to stop. But I had absolutely no idea taxpayers were paying for them. Unreal.” He added: “Obviously this would all have gone via BEIS not us – hence I couldn’t grip it.”

Poole, who is now a director at Hanbury Strategy, responded: “Yup. Pretty appalling.”

Client testimonial

Admiral’s website lists BEIS as a past client and states the firm provided “strategic counsel” to Bingham and the vaccine taskforce, delivering “proactive communications across broadcast, print and digital channels”. The agency also “built and managed a 24/7 monitoring and rapid-response programme to thwart misinformation”.

In a testimonial on Admiral’s website, Bingham praises the agency for its “unwavering support, 24/7 work and expert advice on the UK Vaccine Taskforce”. She adds: “We certainly could not have been as successful without Admiral.”

Royal recognition

Bingham was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours for “services to the procurement, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines”.

She is now a managing partner at SV Health Investors, and in her recent book about her experiences in the pandemic, wrote: “I had no idea that working with Government communications teams would be the hardest part of my job. Yet so it proved.”

There were seven Government comms teams working on COVID-19 vaccines, apparently without a “coherent communications strategy”, according to Bingham.

“If I had my way, I’d fire half the people dealing with public affairs communications across Government,” she said.

In a statement responding to the criticisms made by Hancock and Poole over her use of a PR firm, Bingham said: “BEIS contracted communications support to launch and drive sign up to the NHS Registry of clinical trials volunteers; 500,000 people signed up. This was critical to establishing that COVID-19 vaccines worked and were safe. I also participated in COVID-19 vaccine trials through this Registry.”

She claimed the leaked WhatsApp messages suggest Hancock was “not aware of the published and agreed Government vaccine procurement policy” and “did not read the reports by and about the work of the Vaccine Taskforce”.

Poole declined to comment on his past remarks. PRWeek has approached Hancock and Admiral PR and Marketing for comment.