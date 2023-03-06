Latest

(Credit: Malte Mueller/Getty Images)

PRCA relaunches Climate Crisis group with new leadership

Edelman appoints head of energy for EMEA

Edelman appoints head of energy for EMEA

(Picture: Basak Gurbuz Derman via Getty Images)

Conflict of interest claimed over COVID-19 inquiry comms

(RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images)

Half of UK PR pros considering a job change in 2023

Premier expands into North of England

Premier expands into North of England

Rud Pedersen takes on ex-senior Whitehall policy advisor

Rud Pedersen takes on ex-senior Whitehall policy advisor

Matt Hancock criticised vaccine chief’s use of PR agency

Matt Hancock criticised vaccine chief’s use of PR agency

H+K global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva.

WPP acquires German healthcare PR firm 3K

Martin Loat sells Propeller to staff and prepares to leave agency

Martin Loat sells Propeller to staff and prepares to leave agency

Former Rothschild & Co MD joins Tavistock

Former Rothschild & Co MD joins Tavistock

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now