Premiership Rugby names new comms chief as Paul Morgan steps down
Premiership Rugby has restructured its communications and marketing team, bringing in Jonny Fordham, former sports news editor and rugby union correspondent at The Sun, as head of comms.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>