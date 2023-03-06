Truescope names Richard Lombardo to SVP role

Lombardo will work to drive the company’s growth in North America.

by Natasha Bach Added 1 hour ago

Lombardo has worked at Similarweb and LexisNexis.

NEW YORK: Media intelligence company Truescope has named Richard Lombardo SVP of media intelligence for North American.

Lombardo will work to boost Truescope's growth across the continent, building out the company's sales team, overseeing sales strategy and driving new business. Lombardo has joined Truescope from Notified, where he served as a senior sales executive. He has more than two decades of experience working in sales and enterprise service development in the media intelligence industry, having previously worked at Similarweb, LexisNexis, Moreover Technologies and Cision.

The addition of Lombardo follows the Australian company's acquisition of U.S.-based company Universal Information Services. Truescope named former UIS CEO Todd Murphy as Truescope president of North America.

It is the second time Murphy and Lombardo will work together, having previously developed a local media-monitoring service in Chicago.

Truescope has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.S.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Finn Partners’ work with cancer-fighting nonprofits gets White House’s attention

Finn Partners’ work with cancer-fighting nonprofits gets White House’s attention

Lombardo has worked at Similarweb and LexisNexis.

Truescope names Richard Lombardo to SVP role

Salons offer free haircuts to homeless young adults

Salons offer free haircuts to homeless young adults

Tender meat for tender meat: Jack Link’s creates post-vasectomy care packages

Tender meat for tender meat: Jack Link’s creates post-vasectomy care packages

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 3.9.2023 - Jennifer Skyler, American Express

The PR Week: 3.9.2023 - Jennifer Skyler, American Express

Planters fans go nuts to drive peanut on wheels

Planters fans go nuts to drive peanut on wheels

Real Chemistry narrowly misses 2022 growth prediction

Real Chemistry narrowly misses 2022 growth prediction

How PR agencies are toasting International Women’s Day

How PR agencies are toasting International Women’s Day

Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network ups Stephen Macias to head of inclusive diversity

Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network ups Stephen Macias to head of inclusive diversity