Truescope names Richard Lombardo to SVP role

Lombardo will work to drive the company’s growth in North America.

NEW YORK: Media intelligence company Truescope has named Richard Lombardo SVP of media intelligence for North American.

Lombardo will work to boost Truescope's growth across the continent, building out the company's sales team, overseeing sales strategy and driving new business. Lombardo has joined Truescope from Notified, where he served as a senior sales executive. He has more than two decades of experience working in sales and enterprise service development in the media intelligence industry, having previously worked at Similarweb, LexisNexis, Moreover Technologies and Cision.

The addition of Lombardo follows the Australian company's acquisition of U.S.-based company Universal Information Services. Truescope named former UIS CEO Todd Murphy as Truescope president of North America.

It is the second time Murphy and Lombardo will work together, having previously developed a local media-monitoring service in Chicago.

Truescope has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.S.