Vested maps media conversation about financial topics

The Vested Media Map platform will give users a dashboard of trending topics.

by Natasha Bach Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Financial marketing and comms consultancy Vested has launched a platform to make it easier for users to identify and join conversations about financial topics that are trending in the media.

With Vested Media Map, users have access to a dashboard of trending topics, allowing them to pinpoint areas that are newly of interest to the media, monitor them and improve their pitching strategies. These topics can be pulled from a range of seven key industries relevant to Vested users, including business and finance, fintech, real estate and the economy. Users can look into popular subtopics, as well, uncovering where media demand for content on topics is not being met. 

Vested built the tool in collaboration with Qwoted.com and Data Crunch, drawing on Qwoted’s data alongside GPT AI. Together the tech and data can help users understand what topics and areas are gaining the most traction among the media on a day-to-day basis.

Earlier this year, Vested launched a creative platform for financial companies called Finance Studio, which includes services including content, design, branding and digital marketing.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The nonprofit honored the memory of Jack Klein as part of the initiative. (Photo credit: St. Baldrick's Foundation).

St. Baldrick’s Foundation remembers cancer victims as it awards research grants

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Vested maps media conversation about financial topics

PR management platform Propel launches new AI tool, Amiga

PR management platform Propel launches new AI tool, Amiga

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Finn Partners adds two integrated marketing execs to global health practice

Finn Partners adds two integrated marketing execs to global health practice

Morning Consult report: What brands need to know about Gen Alpha

Morning Consult report: What brands need to know about Gen Alpha

2023 Salary Survey: Pendulum swings back to employers

2023 Salary Survey: Pendulum swings back to employers

Walgreens tweaks messaging on abortion pill distribution

Walgreens tweaks messaging on abortion pill distribution

Brands celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. Which launched the best initiative?

Brands celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. Which launched the best initiative?

How Southwest Airlines is restoring trust with customers after holiday travel chaos

How Southwest Airlines is restoring trust with customers after holiday travel chaos