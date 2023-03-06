Vested maps media conversation about financial topics

NEW YORK: Financial marketing and comms consultancy Vested has launched a platform to make it easier for users to identify and join conversations about financial topics that are trending in the media.

With Vested Media Map, users have access to a dashboard of trending topics, allowing them to pinpoint areas that are newly of interest to the media, monitor them and improve their pitching strategies. These topics can be pulled from a range of seven key industries relevant to Vested users, including business and finance, fintech, real estate and the economy. Users can look into popular subtopics, as well, uncovering where media demand for content on topics is not being met.

Vested built the tool in collaboration with Qwoted.com and Data Crunch, drawing on Qwoted’s data alongside GPT AI. Together the tech and data can help users understand what topics and areas are gaining the most traction among the media on a day-to-day basis.

Earlier this year, Vested launched a creative platform for financial companies called Finance Studio, which includes services including content, design, branding and digital marketing.