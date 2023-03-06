PulsePoint teams with Komodo Health on D2C measurement service

PulsePoint clients who use their Life platform will have access to actionable, privacy-safe patient insights.

NEW YORK: Health decision-making technology company PulsePoint is partnering with Komodo Health to provide an integrated direct-to-consumer measurement service.

PulsePoint clients who use their Life platform will have access to actionable, privacy-safe patient insights. The partnership will combine Komodo Health’s analytics and insight-visualization tools from its healthcare map with PulsePoint’s first-party and proprietary intelligence tools.

Together, they will provide audience profiling and measurement to help users better plan, activate and optimize campaigns.

The service will be configurable, giving users access to unbiased third-party data on exposed and unexposed audiences in real-time.

Available data includes demographic and clinical information about the audience the campaign reached, such as geolocation, age and gender, as well as information on starting, stopping or switching prescriptions. This will help users understand how their actions and campaigns are landing with specific audiences, including identifying areas for improvement, and enabling changes that can strengthen engagement, the companies said in a statement.