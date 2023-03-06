PulsePoint teams with Komodo Health on D2C measurement service

PulsePoint clients who use their Life platform will have access to actionable, privacy-safe patient insights.

by Natasha Bach Added 18 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Health decision-making technology company PulsePoint is partnering with Komodo Health to provide an integrated direct-to-consumer measurement service.

PulsePoint clients who use their Life platform will have access to actionable, privacy-safe patient insights. The partnership will combine Komodo Health’s analytics and insight-visualization tools from its healthcare map with PulsePoint’s first-party and proprietary intelligence tools. 

Together, they will provide audience profiling and measurement to help users better plan, activate and optimize campaigns.

The service will be configurable, giving users access to unbiased third-party data on exposed and unexposed audiences in real-time. 

Available data includes demographic and clinical information about the audience the campaign reached, such as geolocation, age and gender, as well as information on starting, stopping or switching prescriptions. This will help users understand how their actions and campaigns are landing with specific audiences, including identifying areas for improvement, and enabling changes that can strengthen engagement, the companies said in a statement.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Chenoweth is an Oklahoma native.

Kristin Chenoweth helps Oklahoma promote 988 mental health hotline

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PulsePoint teams with Komodo Health on D2C measurement service

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Ulta Beauty's Eileen Ziesemer sees beauty as a force for good

Ulta Beauty's Eileen Ziesemer sees beauty as a force for good

H+K global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva.

WPP acquires German healthcare PR firm 3K

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter glitches due to ‘extremely brittle’ code, says Elon Musk

Steven Soper started in the role on Monday.

FTI Consulting names Steven Soper senior MD for strategic comms

How brands and agencies should talk about sustainability

How brands and agencies should talk about sustainability

Luis oversaw teams in Evoke's San Francisco office. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Evoke taps Jason Luis to build North American omnichannel center of excellence

Lilly vowed to cut insulin prices last week. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Novo Nordisk, Sanofi face pressure to cut insulin prices following Eli Lilly’s move