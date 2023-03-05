St. Baldrick’s Foundation remembers cancer victims as it awards research grants

The four one-year grants for $100,000 were supported by organizations founded in honor of four children and young adults who died from the disease.

MONROVIA, CA: St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a childhood cancer research organization, has awarded funding to four scientists for research aimed at fighting the disease — and in the process, highlighted the stories of four people who fell victim to it.

“St. Baldrick’s focuses on telling the real-life stories of children diagnosed with cancer and the harsh realities of childhood, while also providing hope and giving people a way for them to get involved with the cause to make a difference for kids with cancer,” said Laura Chung, the organization’s director of grants administration via email.

The four one-year grants for $100,000 were supported by organizations founded in honor of the four children and young adults.

Dr. Mitchell Cairo of New York Medical College in Valhalla received funding to study a new therapeutic approach to combat the relapse of Burkitt lymphoma, which often occurs due to the resistance of drugs and the suppression by a tumor’s surroundings.

The grant was named for Jack Klein, a 10 year old, who died from non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2016.

The organization, which has more than 246,000 followers on Facebook, highlighted Jack’s story on the platform, pointing out that he was a Little League baseball player and a beloved member of his community.

“[The organization wants to educate] the public about childhood cancer, the need to fund research to find cures and focus on engaging our followers and supporting our volunteers, donors, advocates and providing a community of like-minded individuals that want to help,” Chung said.

Away from the digital space, St. Baldrick’s, which is based in Monrovia, California, also helps organize and promote head-shaving events, which not only raise funds for research but also allow people to show solidarity with patients who lose their hair during treatment.

“These help raise awareness about the need to fund the most promising childhood cancer research,” Chung stated.

In addition to the grant to Cairo, the organization also awarded:

— Dr. Saba Ghassemi, who is working to improve immunotherapy treatments to fight pediatric glioblastoma. The grant was supported by the Be Brooks Brave Fund, in honor of Brooks Blackmore, who was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors at age five.

— Dr. Joseph Ludwig, who is conducting research to hopefully lead to new anti-cancer treatments for adolescents and young adults battling Ewing sarcoma. The grant is supported by the Shohet Family Fund for Ewing Sarcoma Research, in honor of Noah Shohet, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma at age 19.

— Dr. Kimberly Stegmaier, who is working to develop new therapeutic targets for Ewing sarcoma. This grant is supported by the The Ben Brandenburg Fund for Ewing Sarcoma Research, in honor of Brandenburg, who died from the disease in March 2022.