Bliss Bio Health brings on Lisa Davidson as client services, business development lead

She's worked at BCW and Porter Novelli.

by Eric Berger Added 4 hours ago

NEW YORK: Bliss Bio Health, a life sciences marketing and communications firm, has hired Lisa Davidson, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, as EVP and lead for client services and global business development.

Davidson most recently worked as MD at Havas Health & You and previously served in leadership positions at BCW and its predecessor agency Burson-Marsteller, as well as Porter Novelli

“This is a rare opportunity to help build a next-generation firm within an established and esteemed network and team dedicated to helping their clients disrupt the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers to optimal care,” Davidson, who will work in the agency’s New York office, said via email. “I joined to be part of the solution in healthcare, to be in the room as it happens, just as communication, media and even our definition of health is transforming.”

Davidson said she has worked on campaigns for classes of medicines and devices, disease awareness and patient engagement.

At Bliss Bio Health, which is part of Next Practices Group and based in New Jersey, Davidson will work on “leading client development, cultivating our client roster and building an inclusive and innovative culture,” she said.

Next Practices Group and the Bliss Group launched life sciences marketing collective NPG Health and marketing agency Bliss Bio Health in January. 


