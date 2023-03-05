Evoke taps Jason Luis to build North American omnichannel center of excellence

Luis is scoped with creating an omnichannel engagement strategy center of excellence for North America.

Evoke has promoted Jason Luis to managing director of omnichannel, a new role that will see him build a North American omnichannel center of excellence.

Luis is tasked with leading a team across Evoke’s North America offices to create a CoE focused on omnichannel engagement strategy. He will partner closely with existing departments including customer experience, analytics, brand strategy, media and marketing technology.

Reporting to Evoke chief innovation officer Will Reese, Luis’ primary charge will be to bring highly connected and personalized experiences to market for Evoke’s clients and to those of the larger Inizio Health network.

Luis was formerly EVP, channel strategy and analytics at the company. In that role, he oversaw the engagement strategy, media and analytics teams in the San Francisco office of Evoke. Luis has been actively involved in the day-to-day work directly with clients since he joined the Evoke staff in 2014 and has been client-facing for his entire 20-year career.

“Jason is a great leader with the right mix of experience across strategy, data, and technology,” said Reese. “This has given him a unique cross-discipline perspective on omnichannel helping to make it a practical reality for our clients.”

Luis also brings experience in marketing across industry verticals including B2B technology, CPG and financial services. He’s spent time on the publishing and client sides and has also led teams in functional areas including data science, media, CRM and social media.

This is the latest move for Evoke in North America following the five executive appointments last summer to oversee operations at three offices in the U.S.

Evoke joined its agency offerings together with those of Ashfield Health last year under the Evoke banner. In 2021, the merged organization brought in $304.4 million, which amounts to roughly 15% year-over-year growth, according to MM+M’s 2022 Agency 100. Evoke and the Ashfield firms started 2021 with 1,123 full-timers on hand and ended it with 1,304.

The two subsequently unified their businesses under the Inizio umbrella. The company is backed by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. In May 2020, CD&R bought Huntsworth. A year later, it acquired Ashfield Health parent UDG Healthcare.

In December 2022, Inizio acquired digital innovation company Evolution Road, combining it within Evoke. That followed several other shops that joined the fold last year: healthcare data and analytics business Meltmedia, which now operates as Evoke Melt; data shop Propensity4, which sits in the Engage unit; and Research Partnership, now among the offerings in the Advisory group.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.