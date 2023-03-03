Joe Hamrahi leaves M Booth, Next 15

He was COO and U.S. commercial director, respectively, at the firms.

by Diana Bradley Added 2 hours ago

Hamrahi worked at both M Booth and its parent company.

NEW YORK: Joe Hamrahi, COO at M Booth and U.S. commercial director at parent holding company Next 15, has left the positions.

“After 19 years, I’m both excited and terrified at the same time, but I’m confident my next home is going to be a very special place (more on that soon),” Hamrahi said on LinkedIn.

He was not immediately available for further comment.

“We will all miss [Hamrahi] greatly and we wish him lots of joy in his new adventure,” M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein told PRWeek via email. She did not comment on plans to replace him.

Hamrahi joined M Booth in 2004 as CFO. He moved into the dual COO role in 2015 and sole role at M Booth’s COO in 2018. He took on the role of U.S. commercial director at Next 15 in February 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson from Next 15 was not immediately available for comment. 

Prior to M Booth, Hamrahi served as CFO of network solutions provider Interactive Futures.

Next 15 reported full-year numbers that it called "strong" and "in line with management expectations," with expected 12% organic revenue growth for the fiscal year ending on January 31.


