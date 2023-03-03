Norfolk Southern faces off against East Palestine

Representatives from the beleaguered railroad giant took the stage at an East Palestine, Ohio, town hall meeting on Thursday evening.

EAST PALESTINE: Almost a month after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, the company addressed residents from the region at a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Surprisingly, it was a Norfolk Southern government relations executive that spoke on the company’s behalf. Darrell Wilson, associate VP of government relations, was joined by environmental, health and political officials, fending off questions and protests from an angry crowd.

“We did have six Norfolk Southern representatives representing community affairs, environmental remediation, and our family assistance center, who spoke with residents for three hours during the open house portion of the event,” a company spokesperson said.

Some East Palestine citizens took issue with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw’s absence, according to The New York Times. Shaw has visited the village a few times since the derailment on February 3, using the visits to speak with and inform residents of his company’s recovery efforts, a spokesperson for the company noted.

“Alan [Shaw] has visited East Palestine to meet with residents, elected officials, as well as business and faith-based community leaders,” the spokesperson added.

The Norfolk Southern spokesperson also highlighted Shaw’s appearance on CNN’s Town Hall program, “where he answered questions directly from residents for an hour on national television.”

Norfolk Southern skipped a town hall meeting with East Palestine residents on February 15, citing a “growing physical threat” to employees.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday ordered Norfolk Southern to test for toxic pollutants that could have been released from the company’s decision to burn vinyl chloride from cargo on the derailed train.