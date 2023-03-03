How ‘distrust of corporate marketing’ inspires Liquid Death’s zany partnerships

A focus on defying expectations has helped the drink company climb the food chain in a crowded industry.

by Ewan Larkin Added 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES: Canned beverage brand Liquid Death’s “hatred” of marketing has inspired celebrity and influencer partnerships in recent years, according to VP of marketing Greg Fass. 

“We kind of have this deep distrust of corporate marketing,” Fass said. “Everything we put out needs to in some way make fun of marketing or be pure entertainment or comedy.”

Liquid Death looks for celebrities and potential brand ambassadors that embody its guiding principles. The result is content such as skateboards infused with Tony Hawk’s blood and a satirical 10-minute workout video with comedian Bert Kreischer

The company hasn’t slowed down in 2023. In late January, Liquid Death introduced its “most brutal ambassador ever:” the Godmother of Drumming Dorothea Taylor. Just this week, it debuted a line of iced tea products, accompanied by a group of heavy metal-playing grandmas. 

“We want to work with people that you think are unexpected for a brand called Liquid Death,” Frass said. “We just like to have fun with this perception of who [our] customer is; it’s not just tattooed metalheads, it’s gamers, moms and skateboarders. It really runs the gamut.” 

The brand also works with influencers, adopting the same playfulness in those efforts. Most recently, it tapped V Flow, Joe Mele and Lili Hayes for support on TikTok for its iced tea launch. 

“Whether it’s content creator [work] or a feature length horror film that we produce ourselves, we take each piece of content just as seriously,” Frass added. 

Liquid Death’s unique strategy appears to be paying off. In October, the company was reported to be nearing $1 billion in valuation, and investor Peter Pham said it’s beginning to “lay the groundwork” for an IPO. 

Moxie Communications serves as Liquid Death’s PR AOR, managing media relations.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

How ‘distrust of corporate marketing’ inspires Liquid Death’s zany partnerships

How ‘distrust of corporate marketing’ inspires Liquid Death’s zany partnerships

'It’s weird Lyft liked a video about a dog wedding:’ Social media managers on forgetting to log out of brand accounts

'It’s weird Lyft liked a video about a dog wedding:’ Social media managers on forgetting to log out of brand accounts

Hamrahi worked at both M Booth and its parent company.

Joe Hamrahi leaves M Booth, Next 15

It's been a month since a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Norfolk Southern faces off against East Palestine

TikTok users under 18 will have to enter a passcode to keep using the app after an hour. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Will TikTok’s time limit address the mental health crisis among young people?

(L-R) Stuart Pfiefer and Matthew Fern.

Former Sitrick and Company execs launch LAG Strategy

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

McGuigan was head of communications at Pacaso.

Lyft, Whole Foods alum Brian McGuigan joins Bully Pulpit Interactive

Oscar will appear on Wordle as part of the campaign.

Meet United Airlines’ chief trash officer, Oscar the Grouch

Why PR leads on hybrid creativity

Why PR leads on hybrid creativity